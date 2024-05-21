Wigan Warriors make appeal decision following suspensions to duo Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters
The pair will miss Sunday’s Super League clash against Salford Red Devils having picked up respective one-match bans following the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR.
Loose forward Ellis was charged with a Grade B dangerous contact by the match review panel.
Walters, who made his debut from the interchange bench in the semi-final victory in Doncaster, was also hit with a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge.
Both incidents were deemed to be on the higher end of the scale.
Wigan have opted to accept those suspensions, while prop Liam Byrne will serve the second of his two-match ban this weekend.
