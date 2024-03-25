Wigan Warriors man charged by match review panel with in-form Saints forward banned for Good Friday

Adam Keighran has received a Grade B dangerous contact charge from the match review panel – but is free to play on Good Friday.
Adam Keighran has received a £250 fineAdam Keighran has received a £250 fine
The centre has been fined £250 following the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, but will be available to face St Helens at a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium this Friday.

Meanwhile, St Helens star forward Jame Bell has received a one-match ban ahead of the annual derby occasion.

The Scotland international has received a higher end of a Grade B dangerous contact charge following Saints’ 20-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Disciplinary:

James Bell (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Brad Day (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

MacKenzie Yei (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade E Dangerous Lift/Throw – Refer to Tribunal

Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £125 Fine

Ben Kavanagh (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £125 Fine

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Izaac Farrell (Sheffield Eagles) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cade Cust (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine