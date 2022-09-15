The 37-year-old will play his last game at the DW Stadium on Friday night, after announcing he will retire at the end of the season.

Retired loose forward Flanagan knows exactly what it’s like to play both with and against Leuluai.

He said: “He was a little bit older than me when he signed in 2007.

Thomas Leuluai first joined Wigan in 2007

“I remember him being a good trainer and a good bloke around the place.

“He was dead laid back and easy going, but the best hitman, pound-for-pound, I’ve ever seen in world rugby.

“There’s no one his size that hits as hard.

“Playing against him you were always wary, checking your blindside, because some of the hits I’ve seen him do are unbelievable.

“He’s a great playmaker, with a great kicking game. Great teammate. When I bump into him now I always have a good chat with him.

“There’s a narrative and a storyline in every game.

“Two years ago it was James Graham retiring, but it was also Sean O’Loughlin.