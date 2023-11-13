Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet and Kris Radlinski pay tribute to departing hooker Sam Powell

Three-time Super League winner Sam Powell has left Wigan Warriors to join Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign, signing on a two-year deal.

Head coach Matt Peet and chief executive Kris Radlinski have paid tribute to the long-serving hooker, who spent 15 years at the club after progressing through the academy ranks.

Having enjoyed a try-scoring debut against Hull FC in August 2012, Powell went on to play 272 games in cherry and white and won Grand Finals in 2016 and 2018, as well as featuring from the interchange bench in this year’s 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old also lifted three League Leaders’ Shields and won the 2017 World Club Challenge, defeating Cronulla Sharks 22-6.

Powell became a key member of Wigan’s leadership group, and also celebrated his testimonial year in 2023.

His future at the DW Stadium first came under question following the signing of ex-Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal from 2024, with 21-year-old Brad O’Neill enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2023, nominated for Young Super League Player of the Year with 27 appearances.

On the departure, head coach Peet said: “Sam Powell leaves Wigan having given his all every second of every day. As a leader at the club, he has made our culture and everyone around him better.

“I feel personally privileged to have worked with him. We wish him and his family all the best on and off the rugby field.”

Wigan Warriors chief executive Radlinski added: “Sam can take immense pride in his accomplishments at the club.

“Throughout his career at Wigan, he has exhibited unwavering dedication, consistently elevating our standards for numerous years.

“His time here has not only been marked by professional success but has also fostered enduring friendships that will last a lifetime. Sam, along with his young family, will always find our door open to them.”

Powell will link up with England and NRL legend Sam Burgess, with the 34-year-old former forward undertaking his first head coaching role at Warrington Wolves.

The hooker’s move was officially announced by the Wire at an exclusive launch event at the end of last week, with Powell admitting the chance to work under the 2014 NRL and Clive Churchill Medal winner was an exciting opportunity to accept.

“It’s a massive change for me,” Powell said on the move.

"As soon as Sam [Burgess] got in contact and said Warrington were interested I was excited about the opportunity.

“I know it’s going to be a big challenge. The quality of the squad at Warrington, and to work under Sam, is something I think is special.

“I’m looking to bring my experience and leadership to the squad and help to guide the team when I’m on the field.

“Whenever I’ve played against Warrington in the past it’s always been a great atmosphere under the lights on a Friday night. To be a part of that each week now at The Halliwell Jones Stadium is something I’m really excited about.