The days of being surprised about Leigh Leopards being in the top half of the Super League table are long gone, according to Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet.

Leigh have enjoyed an impressive rise following their rebrand to the Leopards and their return to Super League, winning the Challenge Cup in 2023 before becoming an established top-six Super League club.

“It’s just been a continuation of their own growth and their own story,” said Peet ahead of Friday’s Battle of the Borough at the Leigh Sports Village.

“A few years ago, it was surprising to see Leigh at the top end of the table, but I think that’s long gone now, and it’s certainly one of our toughest fixtures, home or away.

“As I’ve said before, it’s not just because of the rivalry, it’s because of the quality.”

The Battle of the Borough derby has developed into one of the highest-attended fixtures in the Super League calendar in recent years, with both sets of supporters buying into the clash and the bragging rights that come with it.

“It’s brilliant, honestly,” Peet said when asked about Wigan’s healthy rivalry with borough neighbours Leigh.

“It’s an electric atmosphere when you go there. I get asked about rivalries all the time, but for me, there’s St Helens (being number) one and then this, the rest are much of a muchness, so it will be a great evening and a great event, Derek (Beaumont, Leopards owner) puts a show on now.

“As I mentioned, there is a lot of substance behind what Leigh are doing now because the substance is a quality one.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet was asked about Leigh’s main threats, and which areas his side needs to be wary of when the two sides meet on Friday night.

“I think they’re an excellent team,” Peet added. “I think their outside-backs are all very willing ball carriers, very agile.

“Umyla (Hanley) and Tesi Niu in the centres are very tough to handle one-on-one, and then in Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape, you’ve probably got two of the best players in the competition, if you was picking 10 of the best players in the competition, those two would be in (top 10) of everyone, and they’ve got a willing forward pack led by Robbie Mulhern.

“They’re a very well-balanced team and they are going to be playing in front of a partisan crowd on an electric night, so it is everything you want in a Super League fixture and the challenge is right there at Leigh.

“I think both teams know if they’re going to get beaten at the weekend, which players are going to be the architects of the downfall, and Lachlan would certainly be at the top of that list this weekend.

"He can’t do that without his forwards going forward, and the chemistry they’ve got now with Isaac (Liu) playing at 13, he’s a fantastic player. In our coaching office, we’re obviously watching all the games and we’re always talking about the subtleties in Lachlan’s play, his decision-making, his tempo, his slight of hand, his pass selection and he’s tough as well, so we’ve had some good battles with Lachlan over the years and I’m sure there’ll be many more to come.”