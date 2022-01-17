Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet names his 23-man squad for this weekend's pre-season opener against Newcastle Thunder
Wigan Warriors have named their 23-man squad for the opening game of pre-season this weekend.
Matt Peet’s side travel to the North East to take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park, in their first game under the new head coach.
He has included a large number of young players from academy, while new signings Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski and Ramon Silva will also make the trip.
Meanwhile, Jai Field looks set to get some game time under his belt after missing large chunks of last season due to injury.
Kai-Pearce Paul, Harry Smith, Joe Shorrocks and Morgan Smithies are also among the notable names in squad.
Read More
Here is the full squad:
Logan Astley
Jack Bibby
Jacob Douglas
Zach Eckersley
Jai Field
Tom Forber
Sam Halsall
Umyla Hanley
Harvie Hill
Ellis Hobson
Patrick Mago
James Mcdonnell
Abbas Miski
Billy Myers
Junior Nsemba
Ben O'keefe
Brad O'neill
Kai Pearce-Paul
Kavan Rothwell
Joe Shorrocks
Ramon Silva
Harry Smith
Morgan Smithies
Take advantage of our big offer ahead of the new Super League season? Get 30% off a Wigan Today subscription HERE.