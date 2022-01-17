Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the trip to Newcastle (Credit: John Baldwin)

Matt Peet’s side travel to the North East to take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park, in their first game under the new head coach.

He has included a large number of young players from academy, while new signings Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski and Ramon Silva will also make the trip.

Meanwhile, Jai Field looks set to get some game time under his belt after missing large chunks of last season due to injury.

Kai-Pearce Paul, Harry Smith, Joe Shorrocks and Morgan Smithies are also among the notable names in squad.

Here is the full squad:

Logan Astley

Jack Bibby

Jacob Douglas

Zach Eckersley

Jai Field

Tom Forber

Sam Halsall

Umyla Hanley

Harvie Hill

Ellis Hobson

Patrick Mago

James Mcdonnell

Abbas Miski

Billy Myers

Junior Nsemba

Ben O'keefe

Brad O'neill

Kai Pearce-Paul

Kavan Rothwell

Joe Shorrocks

Ramon Silva

Harry Smith

Morgan Smithies