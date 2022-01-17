Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet names his 23-man squad for this weekend's pre-season opener against Newcastle Thunder

Wigan Warriors have named their 23-man squad for the opening game of pre-season this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:03 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:36 pm
Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the trip to Newcastle (Credit: John Baldwin)

Matt Peet’s side travel to the North East to take on Newcastle Thunder at Kingston Park, in their first game under the new head coach.

He has included a large number of young players from academy, while new signings Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski and Ramon Silva will also make the trip.

Meanwhile, Jai Field looks set to get some game time under his belt after missing large chunks of last season due to injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kai-Pearce Paul, Harry Smith, Joe Shorrocks and Morgan Smithies are also among the notable names in squad.

Read More

Read More
Challenge Cup recap: Orrell St James and Wigan St Patricks bow out in the first ...

Here is the full squad:

Logan Astley

Jack Bibby

Jacob Douglas

Zach Eckersley

Jai Field

Tom Forber

Sam Halsall

Umyla Hanley

Harvie Hill

Ellis Hobson

Patrick Mago

James Mcdonnell

Abbas Miski

Billy Myers

Junior Nsemba

Ben O'keefe

Brad O'neill

Kai Pearce-Paul

Kavan Rothwell

Joe Shorrocks

Ramon Silva

Harry Smith

Morgan Smithies

Take advantage of our big offer ahead of the new Super League season? Get 30% off a Wigan Today subscription HERE.

Newcastle ThunderHarry SmithNorth East