The trio have agreed to new seven-year contracts with the club just months after claiming their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title.

Peet, 39, led the club to Challenge Cup glory in his first season as head coach before claiming the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title in 2023.

On signing the trio until at least the end of 2030, chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “I believe it’s useful to articulate my thought process. It all began during the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

“Witnessing the coaching team up close during the camp served as the catalyst. Whilst I knew Matt, Sean and Thomas were talented, seeing their depth of knowledge and delivery, and the players’ receptiveness was impressive.”

He added: “Part of my role is to look ahead constantly, and I always need to contemplate our next steps should the coaches decide to move on. Our trio of coaches, led by Matt Peet, have not only won matches and trophies but also the hearts of the players, the fans and the communities they represent. Alongside this is their continual desire to learn and eagerness for development. They go about their business in a humble and unassuming manner.

“This realisation spurred a late-night email to our owner, chairman, and director, outlining my thoughts.

"Their unanimous response was clear: we must retain these guys.

"We also recognise the demanding nature of the coaching profession, with constant media attention and a microphone in your face at every turn.

"At this point, I began to develop a long-term plan focused on financial security, professional growth, and personal well-being. It’s crucial to prioritise the work-life balance of our three coaches, all of whom have young families, ensuring they can manage their time effectively to lead fulfilling lives both personally and professionally.

"The outcome? We have three outstanding and determined coaches who are hungry for success, dedicated to improvement and nurtured in an environment of support and well-being—a facet often overlooked in professional sport.

