Bevan French scored a brace and Jake Wardle went over for one against his former club in the 14-12 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Neither side were at their best in attack, but Wigan took their chances and worked hard to claim the two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To come here and get two points is satisfying because it’s obviously a difficult place to come,” Peet said.

Wigan Warriors overcame Huddersfield

“While we were some way off our best, it was a tough performance that you need when you come here.

“It certainly wasn’t a pretty game but I felt we handled the situation well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t say we were always in control but I liked the way we played in terms of effort areas.

“They complete high and kick well, which takes a lot out of you, but we looked quite comfortable in our defence, and I was happy with how connected we were there.

“We’ve obviously got plenty more in us with the ball, but that will come.

“I think we needed this type of win, we needed to do it ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the game we expected, and what we prepared for.

“Experiencing different types of matches is the journey of the season.

“We won’t get too high tonight. It’s a decent performance, but attention shifts quite quickly because it is just two points.

“It’s about building on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need these grinding wins. It’s not our approach but you’ve got to roll your sleeves up.

“It was frustrating coming out of last week’s game, but it’s a similar mentality this week.

“If we start feeling that some weeks are tougher because of the result, then that’s not the way we want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet says he has been pleased with the fitness of his squad so far this season.

“I’ve just praised our conditioning and medical staff,” he added.

“We’ve been fortunate to turn out a similar squad, and the lads look fit.

“You walk in the changing rooms and it looks like they could play another game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever our performance staff are doing is paying off.