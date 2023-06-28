Huddersfield Giants are the visitors to the DW Stadium this week, and head into the fixture on the back of seven defeats in their last eight games.

Peet states some of the stories about Ian Watson’s future have been “unsavoury.”

“I don’t like it at all,” he said.

Matty Peet

“I understand why the game and the media goes down that route, looking for sensationalism, but I sometimes feel like there’s a lack of empathy.

“We’re not football.

“Some of the blokes you see, including myself, have mortgages to pay.

“I’m not crying about it, but when I see it happen to other people, I feel like there’s a lack of empathy in our own community.

Ian Watson and Huddersfield Giants have endured a tough run of form

“We’re very good at getting around people when they need support, but sometimes we enjoy sticking the knife in as well.

“I feel like you can’t have it both ways.

“Don’t be pleasant to one person and then enjoy revelling in someone else’s misfortune.

“Every coach in Super League is trying their hardest.

“There’s a lot of circumstances that contribute to what you see on the field, and I just wish sometimes we could show more empathy for each other- I find it a bit unsavoury.

“I haven’t reached out to Ian personally this week because you don’t want to come across as patronising.

“I’ve got maximum respect for him with what he’s achieved- working his way through the leagues, doing fantastic jobs, getting to big finals- everyone is aware of his ability so it’s going to turn.

“All the coaches are generally very good, and I get on very well with them, there’s a tight community.

“I have empathy because I know at some point that’s probably going to be me who is suffering.

“When it’s good, it’s good, but when it’s bad it can be pretty brutal.

“You’ve got to take the rough with the smooth- not taking yourself too seriously when it’s going well, and hopefully you can look after yourself during those times when it’s a struggle.

