Willie Isa and Patrick Mago became the latest players to have their futures confirmed for the 2024 campaign.

They followed Mike Cooper- who has also agreed a further 12 months with the club.

"As soon as he got injured, we knew we wanted Coops playing here for longer,” Peet said.

Willie Isa

"He was playing so well and has become an influential member of the squad.

"We feel like he’s got good form and can have an impact off the field as well, so it was a no brainer.

"Willie was playing really well, and we feel with the high turnover of players and some young back-rowers, he’ll bring great competition and show those younger players the way.

“He drives standards. Culturally he’s outstanding. He knows what the club is about.

"It’s important that we keep players like that around so everyone else can learn from them.

"As for Patrick, we didn’t take his option originally because we felt he had to show more, but he responded really well.

"He created mayhem against Castleford and is doing exactly what we want.

"We always wanted him to find that form because there’s so much to like about him.

"Around the place he’s a really popular member of the club.

"I’m delighted that he’s going to have at least another 12 months with us.”

The Warriors head into the final week of the regular season top of the Super League table.