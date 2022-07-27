The 22-year-old has earned his place as a regular starter for Wigan Warriors throughout the course of the current campaign.

Peet believes Smith is a player the club can build around for years to come.

He said: “I’m really pleased and proud with Harry this year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet has praised the performances of Harry Smith

“There’s no denying last year was a difficult time for him, playing so many games in a team that was chasing consistency.

“He’s been an outstanding performer. He plays the game beyond his years, with the way he guides us around the park.

“He’s got a really good rugby league IQ. His skills are good and he’s a competitor, so he’s a good fit for us.

“Hopefully he can establish himself as someone we can build on for a while.

“Lee (Briers), Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai are constantly talking to him about his game.

“Harry will probably tell you, any instructions I’ve given him have been very simple, a lot around his fundamentals, his defence and energy.

“He’s very hungry for knowledge and is improving himself. He can go as far as he wants in the game.

“The more young British halves we have, bodes well for England. It has tended to be the thing that separates us with Australia.

“Mikey Lewis and Lewis Dodd are great comparisons for Harry. When they start doing it in playoff games or cup finals, the next step is international rugby league. So he is heading in the right direction.

“There’s a few lads in front of him like George (Williams) and Jonny Lomax, but any more go down with injury then he could step up.