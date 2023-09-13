News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses his new deal and Mike Cooper's contract extension

Matty Peet says he’s loved every second of his journey with Wigan so far.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Warriors head coach, who took over prior to the 2022 season, has recently penned a new four-year deal with the club.

Peet admits he’s “immensely proud” to be in the position and is excited about what is still to come.

"I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It feels like not much changes because we were already aiming to make the club the best it can be.

"I was already excited about the future, and building on some decent foundations from the last couple of seasons.

"The way we plan and the way we prepare; I’m still concentrating on Castleford this week.

"It’s very much business as usual but it does give me immense pride knowing that for the next four years at least I’ll be in this privileged position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With the staff and the players at the club, we can have some exciting times and enjoy the ride.

"I’ve loved the last two years and I’ll love the next four.

"I’ll continue to do it in my own style with the support of some fantastic people at the club.

"When you’re on a journey it’s important to enjoy the day-to-day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I look back at times when I was coaching in the academy, and I loved every second of it.

"You can always be chasing something in sport, but it’s important to have fun during the process and enjoy the challenges when people are doubting you.

"There’s more hard work and success ahead- I can’t wait.”

Mike Cooper’s future with Wigan has also been confirmed, with the prop signing a one-year extension.

"We’ve been trying to get the balance right in our forward pack,” Peet added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Mike, along with Sam Powell and Willie Isa, does a great job in leading the way on and off the field.

"He was in great form up until April. It was an automatic thing to extend him, not just because of the way he was playing, but the way he conducts himself.

"He’s in fantastic physical shape, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field, but he’s part of any success we’re getting at the moment.”

Related topics:WiganCastlefordWillie Isa