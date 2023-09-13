Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Warriors head coach, who took over prior to the 2022 season, has recently penned a new four-year deal with the club.

Peet admits he’s “immensely proud” to be in the position and is excited about what is still to come.

"I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It feels like not much changes because we were already aiming to make the club the best it can be.

"I was already excited about the future, and building on some decent foundations from the last couple of seasons.

"The way we plan and the way we prepare; I’m still concentrating on Castleford this week.

"It’s very much business as usual but it does give me immense pride knowing that for the next four years at least I’ll be in this privileged position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the staff and the players at the club, we can have some exciting times and enjoy the ride.

"I’ve loved the last two years and I’ll love the next four.

"I’ll continue to do it in my own style with the support of some fantastic people at the club.

"When you’re on a journey it’s important to enjoy the day-to-day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look back at times when I was coaching in the academy, and I loved every second of it.

"You can always be chasing something in sport, but it’s important to have fun during the process and enjoy the challenges when people are doubting you.

"There’s more hard work and success ahead- I can’t wait.”

Mike Cooper’s future with Wigan has also been confirmed, with the prop signing a one-year extension.

"We’ve been trying to get the balance right in our forward pack,” Peet added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mike, along with Sam Powell and Willie Isa, does a great job in leading the way on and off the field.

"He was in great form up until April. It was an automatic thing to extend him, not just because of the way he was playing, but the way he conducts himself.