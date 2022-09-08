The fullback missed the majority of his first year with Wigan Warriors through injury, but has enjoyed an impressive second campaign.

Peet states Field’s recent form is down to his hard work both on and off the pitch.

He said: “Jai was very confident. He told us he was going to have his biggest pre-season, he told us he was confident in what he could do for the team in the way we wanted to play.

Matty Peet has praised Jai Field for his hard work

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When we showed the team what we wanted to be about in pre-season, his eyes lit up because he knew it would help him showcase his ability, and that’s proven to be the case.