News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses Jai Field's impressive season and pays tribute his hard work away from the pitch

Matty Peet says Jai Field had plenty of self belief heading into the 2022 season.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:55 am

The fullback missed the majority of his first year with Wigan Warriors through injury, but has enjoyed an impressive second campaign.

Peet states Field’s recent form is down to his hard work both on and off the pitch.

He said: “Jai was very confident. He told us he was going to have his biggest pre-season, he told us he was confident in what he could do for the team in the way we wanted to play.

Matty Peet has praised Jai Field for his hard work

Most Popular

“When we showed the team what we wanted to be about in pre-season, his eyes lit up because he knew it would help him showcase his ability, and that’s proven to be the case.

“Behind what you see now, with the exciting moments on the field, is a lot of hard work in the gym and on the hills. He looks after himself like a true professional.”

Jai Field