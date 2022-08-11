Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The out of contract Bevan French is among those who have been attracting interest from clubs in Australia.

Peet states there is no update on the winger’s current situation.

He said: “We are waiting for Bevan. He has an exceptional offer from Wigan, and he knows how much he is loved by everyone here.

Bevan French has been linked with a move to Newcastle Knights.

"We also understand that his family live on the other side of the world, and the NRL is a dream.

"I will never tell the players they shouldn’t have ambitions, so it’s about Bevan making a decision.

"We will wait because we really want him to stay. If he does then we will be happy, if he doesn’t then we’ve got plans and we will have to move quickly.

“We won’t be caught out by anything and are prepared either way. It has to be the right decision for us all to give Bevan a bit more time.

"The main reason we want to keep him here is because he’s great to work with. He’s super super talented, but has a special place in the hearts of the fans, his teammates and everyone at the club, so some players are worth waiting for.”

John Bateman is also on the radar of an NRL club, with Wests Tigers reportedly preparing an offer.

Earlier this week, Wigan stated there had been no approach for the 28-year-old and a move would not be taking place.

"I have no update on John Bateman,” Peet added.

"I’ve heard what you’ve heard. He’s contracted here and up to now there will be no change there.