Ryan Hampshire is set to be among those in action for the reserves against Wakefield Trinity at Robin Park Arena on Saturday (K.O. 12pm), as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Matty Peet believes it’s important to provide each individual with what they need during this period of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage everyone to take some time away from the club to freshen up, it’s an important part of what we do,” he said.

Matty Peet

“We want them to clear their mind of rugby for a few days because it’s a very long demanding season.

“We want people fresh at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some lads who have training programmes and we’ve got the game on Saturday.”

Peet is a big supporter of the reserves concept, but believes there is still work to do to get it to the level it needs to be.

“It’s clearly not adequate but it’s a step in the right direction,” he added.

“We want consistent fixtures because it becomes very labour intensive trying to get the lads loans on the weeks where there are no games, and then trying to get them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If a more regular reserve fixture meant a little less time at U18s, then I’d be in favour of that.

“The next best tier should be the one that’s closest to your first team.