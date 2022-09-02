News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses the injury to Cade Cust and provides an update on Liam Farrell

Matty Peet says Cade Cust will need to go for a scan after picking up an injury in the game against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:00 pm

The 23-year-old went off holding his arm during the second half of the 48-4 victory, and was later seen wearing a sling.

Peet states he doesn’t have much information on Cust at this current stage, but was able to provide an update on Liam Farrell’s injury.

He said: “There’s not really any update (on Cust). He’s injured his arm and will need a scan. It’s not worth saying much more.

Cade Cust went off injured in the game against Catalans Dragons

"He could be (back this season). If you’re asking me what I think, I think he might miss out, but what I think doesn’t really matter.

"Liam (Farrell) has a grade one ACL and a grade one MCL, so it will be touch and go.

"Sam (Powell) has a good chance of being back for the semi-final.”

