Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses the injury to Cade Cust and provides an update on Liam Farrell
Matty Peet says Cade Cust will need to go for a scan after picking up an injury in the game against Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.
The 23-year-old went off holding his arm during the second half of the 48-4 victory, and was later seen wearing a sling.
Peet states he doesn’t have much information on Cust at this current stage, but was able to provide an update on Liam Farrell’s injury.
He said: “There’s not really any update (on Cust). He’s injured his arm and will need a scan. It’s not worth saying much more.
Most Popular
"He could be (back this season). If you’re asking me what I think, I think he might miss out, but what I think doesn’t really matter.
"Liam (Farrell) has a grade one ACL and a grade one MCL, so it will be touch and go.
"Sam (Powell) has a good chance of being back for the semi-final.”