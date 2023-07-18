The 26-year-old will make the move to the DW Stadium for the 2024 season after signing a two-year deal with the club.

Keighran has impressed in Super League since joining Catalans Dragons ahead of the current campaign.

"It’s exciting,” Peet said.

Adam Keighran

"He will bring a lot, he’s a very balanced player. He has a lot to his game in terms of his skill and athleticism.

"Obviously his goalkicking is another plus.

"I remember watching one of the early games- it stood out that Catalans had done it again and picked another good player from the NRL.

"I look forward to working with him in the future, and I wish him all the best for the rest of this season.

"In my eyes now, we shake hands with Adam and see him in pre-season.

"It’s essential that planning with recruitment and retention goes on in the background, but coaching the current team is my priority.”

Wigan have also been able to extend the contract of Kaide Ellis for a further three years.

The new deal will see the 26-year-old remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Since joining the Warriors ahead of last season, Ellis has made a total of 33 appearances, including last year’s Challenge Cup final victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"His form deserves that,” Peet added.

"Last year he showed what he was capable of, but probably didn’t have the consistency he’s had this season.

"He’s settled in the competition and the country.

"We’ve seen the best of him more regularly this season and I think he’s got more levels in him as well.

"We love what he’s about.

"The challenge for him is doing it week in, week out, avoiding suspensions and trying to stay as healthy as he can.

"He’s doing everything he can away from the game to assure that.

