Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet discusses this season's alteration to Super League's Easter schedule

This year that has been scrapped for every team in the competition, with the Good Friday Derby being Wigan Warriors’ only game of the bank holiday period.

Matty Peet is pleased with the alteration to the schedule, and believes the decision will prove beneficial in the long-term.

“I think it’s better for the sport,” he said.

Matty Peet

“We’ve always prided ourselves on how we tackle that challenge as a club.

“We’ve got a strong squad and tend to think we would attack the best we could.

“Not having this game will have a bigger impact on the weeks and months to come beyond this weekend.

“Those fixtures on a Monday are often not pretty.

“Some squads get tested beyond their resources, and sometimes you see a lot of injuries at the back of Easter so hopefully we can avoid that.”

Wigan’s next game comes against Warrington Wolves on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm), which follows their meetings with Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

“It’s brilliant, and is exactly what you want as fans and players,” he added.