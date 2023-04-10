News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet discusses this season's alteration to Super League's Easter schedule

Traditionally Easter Monday plays host to a round of Super League fixtures.

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

This year that has been scrapped for every team in the competition, with the Good Friday Derby being Wigan Warriors’ only game of the bank holiday period.

Matty Peet is pleased with the alteration to the schedule, and believes the decision will prove beneficial in the long-term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it’s better for the sport,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular

“We’ve always prided ourselves on how we tackle that challenge as a club.

“We’ve got a strong squad and tend to think we would attack the best we could.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Not having this game will have a bigger impact on the weeks and months to come beyond this weekend.

“Those fixtures on a Monday are often not pretty.

“Some squads get tested beyond their resources, and sometimes you see a lot of injuries at the back of Easter so hopefully we can avoid that.”

Wigan’s next game comes against Warrington Wolves on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm), which follows their meetings with Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant, and is exactly what you want as fans and players,” he added.

“These are games that can get some energy into the stadiums, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Super LeagueWarrington WolvesSt Helens