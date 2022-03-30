Matty Peet

His side have won all four of their home games in Super League and Challenge Cup in 2022.

Peet expects a good contest for his team, and believes Hull are more than capable of beating some of the best teams in the competition.

He said: “I think they have an excellent squad. They recruit really well consistently and sign players who you know will light things up. They’re one of those teams that combine massive forwards and skillful backs, so it’s always a challenge when you get that.

“They are coming here to win, they know they are expected to win the big games. They are capable of that, and knocked us out of a cup game recently. They know that they’ve got the ability, if they perform, to turn us over.

“It’s a massive challenge because they are a team and a club that have high expectations. I think they will be very confident coming here.

“You can see that they are building. They bring over high quality NRL players, they’ve signed an international halfback, so they certainly have the quality to beat any team on their day.

“We’ve got a defensive system that we feel is tough to break down.

“Jake Connor will certainly test that with the skill that he’s got. They’ve also got two massive, skillful front-rowers with (Chris) Satae and (Ligi) Sau in particular. They’ve got some big outside backs who carry the ball.

“I think Luke Gale coming back will rejuvenate them. They’ve certainly signed him to get them around and win trophies. They’ve been winning without him, and will only improve with him.

“That combination with Connor is something, other than this week, everyone here is looking forward to seeing.

“It will make it tougher to win the game, but our preparation is about improving ourselves.”

Peet was also full of praise for Patrick Mago, and the impact he’s had in the group since his arrival at Robin Park Arena.

“He’s tough to tackle and bring down, he disrupts the defensive line,” he added.

“He’s got the ability to ball play, so although teams want to commit numbers to him, it’s a dangerous game because he can offload.

“We love him, he’s fun and works hard. He brings positivity to the group every day. He’s not someone who keeps himself to himself, he’s bright when he comes into the place. Everyone throughout the club really likes him.