Reports have linked the 21-year-old with a move to the NRL for the 2023 campaign, with Newcastle Knights among the interested clubs.

Peet insists there is no truth to the rumours, and Pearce-Paul will remain with the Warriors.

He said: “The only update I can really give is, next year he is contracted and will be a Wigan player.

"He is 100 percent with us, and that’s the one thing in our control at the moment.

"The fact is he’s under contract and that won’t change.”

Pearce-Paul has been out injured since the end of March, but could be set to return in the next few weeks.

"I think Toulouse is a chance,” added Peet.

"It will be Toulouse or Wakefield. I mean, he looks to me like he is flying in training but we need all of the secondary checks and scans.