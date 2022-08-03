Former players will be in attendance at the DW Stadium on Friday night for the Super League game against Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).

Peet states it is important for current and future Wigan teams to look back for inspiration.

He said: “The fact that it’s the Heritage Game is very significant to us as a club. It’s a great history and our past players will be in attendance. It’s something we want to celebrate.

Matty Peet is looking forward to the Heritage Game

“A lot of them are big supporters of ours, they are smart rugby men who are great people, and we see it as an opportunity to pay tribute to them.

“Our players stand on the shoulders of all the players who have come before them, and that’s what is special about our club, because we use our history to inspire the current and the next generation.

“It’s not about only looking back, it’s about using what's gone before to power us forward and to inspire us.

“Graeme West has been in town recently, and he’s someone we would love to get in to speak to the players. I know everyone I speak to about him says he was a formidable player and someone who was loved throughout the club and the town.