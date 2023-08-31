News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet looks ahead to Friday's game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet hopes Wigan Warriors’ victory over Catalans Dragons can kick start a positive run of performances heading into the latter stages of the Super League season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

His side welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium on Friday night, as they look to build on their 34-0 win in Perpignan.

Despite their strong display against the current league leaders, Peet states the Warriors won’t get carried away and know they still need to improve.

“You’re always looking to string positive performances together, and it’s that time of the year now where you’ve not got much time to get it right,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
“We’re certainly looking to improve.

“If the Catalans game can be a bit of a kickstart for us, then great, but there’s no guarantees that will be the case because the week before we were terrible.

“We don’t get carried away, there’s plenty of rugby to be played, and Salford are a completely different threat.

“When we play them, it’s one of our toughest games with the way they play and how they move the ball.

“You need to prepare to work hard because you can’t have a minute off.

“Every fixture looks really interesting at the moment, every weekend you can see the different permutations at both ends of the table.

“You can only worry about your own performance and everything else is a waste of energy.

“We are fortunate, we are in a position now where if we continue to perform we will finish in good shape.”

