His side won all three of their fixtures throughout August, including last weekend’s triumph against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

The award will be presented live on Sky Sports ahead of tonight’s Round 24 fixture against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

“It’s a pleasure to receive the award on behalf of the efforts of the team,” said Peet.

Matty Peet

“Hopefully we can build a decent run of form now.”

Wigan started the month with a 64-6 demolition of a much-changed Hull KR team, the weekend before the club’s appearance in the Challenge Cup Final.

It was a closer affair two weeks later, with a golden point drop-goal from Harry Smith required to give the Warriors as 13-12 win.

That sent the Warriors to Perpignan in good spirits to face the league leaders, and they stunned a packed Stade Gilbert Brutus with a 34-0 win which keeps the battle to finish top of the table very much alive.

It is the second time Peet has won the award this season, with his previous recognition coming for April when the Warriors were also unbeaten, with their results including the Good Friday win against St Helens.

Peet will be among those in contention for the Super League coach of the year, which is decided by a secret ballot of each of the 12 clubs.