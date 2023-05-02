News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet named Super League coach of the month for April

Wigan’s Matty Peet has been named Super League coach of the month.

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

The Warriors won all three of their games throughout April, including the 14-6 Good Friday Derby victory against St Helens at the DW Stadium.

His side are unbeaten in six and currently sit top of the Super League table.

On receiving coach of the month, Peet said: “It’s pleasing because it suggests that the team is playing well and it’s certainly a reflection of the efforts of the players and the staff.

“It’s nice for me to win the award but a Coach is as good as his players and I’m very lucky with my staff – particularly Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) who pick up the detail on a day-to-day basis so the credit is shared 100% amongst everyone at the club.”

On their decision, the voting panel commented: “Wigan’s form since their opening round defeat has been sensational and Matt Peet deserves so much credit for that.

"Tactically he has overcome the loss of Jai Field, is winning games with a forward in the halves (albeit a ball-playing one) and maintained the manner and quality of performance.

"The teams they have beaten are amongst the best in the competition this year.”

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet

This is the second time Peet has won the accolade since becoming Wigan head coach.

He previously picked up the award last February, which was his first month overseeing the club in Super League, having taken over the role towards the end of 2021.

