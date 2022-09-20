Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet named Super League Coach of the Year
Warriors’ Matty Peet has been named Super League Coach of the Year at the end of season awards.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:20 pm
During his first season in the top job at Wigan, he has guided the club to their 20th Challenge Cup and a second place finish in Super League.
The campaign came to an end last week with, as his side were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-final at the DW Stadium.
He beat fellow nominees Paul Rowley and Kristian Woolf to the award.