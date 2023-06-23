The two teams go head-to-head at the Salford Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Following last week’s victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup, Peet admits it is now important for Wigan to build some momentum.

“We need to put a string of results together in the league now,” he said.

Oliver Partington joined Salford from Wigan during the off-season

“We’ve got that semi-final on the horizon, but we’ve got four games before then where we need to pick up a run of good performances.

“This is a really challenging game with the form Salford are in.

“I really admire the way they play, our players consistently come out of this fixture telling us it’s one of the most challenging games physically because of how they move the ball.

“It’s clicked a lot for them recently, their Super League form is excellent.

“I like the way Paul (Rowley) shapes his teams up- they ask a lot of questions and don’t conform to what other teams do, they play to their own strengths.

“They’ve got the players to do that with the strike they’ve got on the edges, while their spine is super intelligent as well.

“Ryan Brierley is one of the form fullbacks in the competition- it’s super skilful the way he links with (Brodie) Croft and (Marc) Sneyd.

“They’re very clinical and we’ll have to be at our best defensively to nullify that threat.

“They don’t have the biggest squad, but they are probably one of the best teams to watch, and they get the results as well.”

Oliver Partington is one of the former Wigan players currently with Salford, with the 24-year-old switching between the two clubs during the off-season.

“We’re very proud of Oliver,” Peet added.

“We never had any doubt that he would go there and excel. He’s someone we really admire, he’s an outstanding player.

