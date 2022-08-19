Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side produced a 52-6 victory at the DW Stadium, with Bevan French, who claimed a hat-trick, among the scorers.

Peet was pleased with the way his side performed following a short turnaround.

He said: “It’s job done and a professional performance. The lads applied themselves and brought energy at the right time.

Matty Peet

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It wasn’t there for the full 80 minutes, and you could tell we were coming in off the back of a short turnaround, but when the lads needed to raise intensity, they did.

“We try to be full throttle every game but sometimes it doesn’t shape that way, but the focus is always to be as intense as we can.

“The individuals we brought in, namely Abbas (Miski), inspired us through the energy they brought.

“These players make you have a long think about the team, it doesn’t automatically pick itself.

“Abbas forced himself into an opportunity and tonight he was quality. I love the way he has conducted himself in the week’s where he hasn’t been selected. He’s not been happy, but he’s respectful, understanding, supportive- everything you want in a good teammate.

“Most importantly he’s not been satisfied. It all bodes well, because it’s genuine competition and keeps the bar high in this period of the season.

“I’ve never seen it as a selection headache and I never shy away from those conversations, I just try to be honest.

“You have to back your instincts as a coach, and you might get some wrong, but as long as you’re true to yourself hopefully you can come out more often than not with the right calls.”

The result on Friday night all but relegates Toulouse, who are six points adrift from 11th place Wakefield, with three games remaining.

“It was always important for us to be respectful if we got the win,” Peet added.

“We didn’t overly celebrate; they’ve had a tough day and tough season.

“There’s a lot of respect in our club for Toulouse, and Sylvain (Houles) has been a class act all year.

“They’ve done it tough. I think if they had started the season with the squad they have now, they would’ve made a better fist of it.

“It’s very challenging to come up and survive, transitioning from the Championship.

“There’s a lot of admiration for the French clubs. It’s common sense if we want the game to grow, the first place to expand is the South of France. “

Peet also provided an injury update and discussed the impact of having Liam Farrell and John Bateman back in action.

“Morgan (Smithies) could’ve played at a push, but we didn’t need that tonight,” he added.

“Willie (Isa) had a bit of soreness around his knee, but nothing major, once again he could’ve played.

“It was a very short turnaround, we didn’t get much time on the training field, and I think that showed in the tempo, but you’ve got to be pleased with the squad effort.