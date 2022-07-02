The 33-year-old is set to make his 250th Super League appearance this weekend, in the game against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue (K.O. 3pm).

Peet states Isa is a dedicated and selfless person, who is a “genuine leader” at the club.

“Shaun Wane often references Willie as one of his best ever signings, if not his best ever,” he said.

Willie Isa is set to make his 250th Super League appearance

“What he contributes to the team on a daily basis, in terms of how meticulous and dedicated he is.

“He always puts the team first and is a very humble character. He lives the life you’d expect of an athlete but has a great sense of humour.

“He’s brilliant around our young players, and I think he is a fearsome competitor.

“This year he’s got the balance right between his aggression and being a genuine leader.

“You’d rather have someone you need to keep in check, rather than someone with no fire in their belly.

“We all look up to him, I learn loads from talking to him. He’s a good bloke who would do anything for anybody.