Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Ian Lenagan's legacy ahead of Friday's game against Castleford Tigers
The team will make their way down the running track at Robin Park Arena during the club’s Festival of Inclusivity.
Friday’s fixture at the DW Stadium will be one of Lenagan’s last as Wigan owner, before he steps down at the end of the season.
Discussing the walk through at the fan village, Peet said: "It’s a great event when we do it but it’s even more fitting that Ian is going to lead the team out.
"Players and coaches come and go and are revered at the end of their time, but if you look at the different sides he’s created- his legacy is a huge one.
"It’s one of those roles that can be quite unforgiving; not a lot of credit goes to the owner when teams are winning but during hard times they have a lot to contend with.
"He would’ve sacrificed a lot in terms of time and effort, but also financially.
"My lasting thoughts on Ian is, he treats people right- he supports people, he gives them opportunities.
"We get praised for bringing through academy players but it’s his philosophy.
"It’s the same with the coaches and the staff who he has given opportunities to, including myself.
"His key strength is developing people.”
The Warriors head into Friday’s game sitting top of the Super League table on points difference, and head into the fixture at the DW Stadium on the back of their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.