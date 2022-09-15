The hooker is set to make his 250th appearance for Wigan Warriors in Friday’s play-off semi-final at the DW Stadium.

Peet states Powell is always aiming to improve his own game and help those around him at the club.

“He’s a dream, day in, day out,” he said.

Matty Peet says Sam Powell is a 'dream' to have in his squad

“I think in sport, the word consistency can get a bad rep, but for me what you want in a friend and teammate is consistency.

“From day one in pre-season to now, you know exactly what you are going to get.

“He’s engaged in everything you do, he’s present and has opinions, he looks after people, trains hard and has a smile on his face.