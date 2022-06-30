Around 200 players from the club’s 11 teams attended Robin Park Arena on Monday night to take part in a range of activities.

Peet states he learnt a lot from the session and believes it was an important thing to host.

He said: “I can’t stress to you how proud I was and how proud we were as a club. When you get involved in sport, that’s one of the reasons you do it I guess.

“It’s all about bringing people together. The game against Toulouse had a community feel about it, and then Monday was a real celebration and the bringing together of so many people who do positive work for this club.

“It was Kris Radlinski’s idea, and it was imaginative to bring so many people together. It shows the vision he has for the club. The most important thing was everyone came with an open mind.

“Hopefully they feel more connected to each other, and we need to do it more, growing and improving it.

“The first team players were inspired by it, and hopefully the other teams were as well.

“I’m always learning. The coach of the wheelchair team was explaining some of the techniques they use.

“Kris Ratcliffe is an outstanding coach, it was fantastic to watch him. He is a school teacher and the way he gets his skill development across is excellent.