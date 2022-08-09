It has been announced the club’s assistant coach will depart at the end of the season to take up a role in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos for the 2023 campaign.

Peet states Briers has brought plenty of positive things to the Warriors since his arrival at the end of last year, and believes he’s had an important impact on the squad.

He said: “I will miss him as a friend and a bloke first and foremost.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet says he will miss Lee Briers when he leaves the club at the end of the season

“He’s a positive influence, every time he comes in he brings energy to the environment, on top of his knowledge and expertise.

“We will miss having him, and his family, around the place, but are proud to have played a part in him going overseas and experiencing something new.

“We will be sure to keep in touch with him.

“There’s good chemistry between me, him and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin), and with the rest of the performance staff.

“Lee leaving won’t stop that; it will just take a new form, and we will move forward. It is something we need to build on.

“The way the fans have reacted shows that it’s been a great acquisition and decision by the club to bring him in.

“Lee has made the most of it.