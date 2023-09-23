News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet proud of everyone at the club following League Leaders' Shield win

Matty Peet says he’s proud of his Wigan side after lifting the League Leaders’ Shield.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
The Warriors produced a 10-6 victory over Leigh Leopards to secure top spot in the Super League table, as well as a week off in the play-offs and a home semi-final.

Jai Field and Jake Wardle both went over for tries against Adrian Lam’s side.

“It’s a great achievement,” Peet said.

Matty Peet
“It’s a great pat on the back for the whole club.

“The Grand Final will be the main prize, no doubt, but it’s a nice nod to all of our departments.

“It’s been fine margins this year.

“In one sense it’s shared, we’ve all finished pretty equal, but we get the privilege of lifting the trophy.

“I’m really proud of the team. Ultimately a great effort has kept us in it.

“It was a very intense game- probably at an intensity we’ve not been involved in for a little while, it’s what we needed.

“It was perfect that we got it under our belt and that we had to go for 80 minutes.

“It has also highlighted a few areas we can improve.

“We gave a few too many penalties away, and we made some forced errors.

“It wasn’t our most fluent performance, but games at this time of year are about guts and determination.

“It’ll be nice to have a week off but it works both ways. Last year we got a week off and Leeds came in really hardened from a run of results, so teams can build momentum into the play-offs.

“The home semi-final is a big one.”

Peet also shared his views on the two disallowed tries for both sides in the second half, with Field and Oliver Gildart denied due to obstruction.

“Probably both tries or both not tries,” he added.

“I think they both are.

“I can see why Leigh are frustrated, but to be honest can you imagine the story if we had one cancelled and they hadn’t.

“You can’t talk about one without the other.

“In my eyes both should stand, but it is what it is.”

