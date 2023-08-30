Tyler Dupree is the only player to drop out of this week’s 21-man, with the likes of Patrick Mago and Brad O’Neill set to be in contention for the test against Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is also included, after the club successfully appealed his one-match penalty notice for a dangerous contact against Catalans Dragons- with his punishment downgraded to a £250 fine for a Grade A offence.

“We’re in good health,” he said.

Patrick Mago

"It’s a relief to have Kaide (Ellis). I was surprised to get the call when we landed on Monday.

"Having looked at the contact you can understand why it was brought up, but in a game that was pretty ferocious I didn’t expect that to be the thing we would be talking about.

"The process went as it should- we had a chance to argue our case, and the RFL came to what we believe is the right decision.

"Brad (O’Neill) came through with a clean bill of health so he’s trained- it was just a bang.

"Patrick (Mago) rolled his ankle towards the end of the game.

"We’ll make a call on him, but he’s trained okay today.

"Other than that everything is good. For such a physical game, we came through it alright.”

In recent weeks, Mago has been a key performer for the Warriors, but remains without a contract for next season.

"He’s playing better than he was, and that’s credit to him and his hard work,” Peet said.

"He’s playing well so he’s playing longer minutes.

"He’s committed and playing the kind of game we want him to.

"There’s consistency in his defence and effort areas- there’s lots to be pleased about.

"Paddy is well aware that we’re made up with the way he’s playing.

"He’s a very popular member of this team, so long may it continue.

"He’s not got an offer from us (for next season) at the moment, but that’s not the end of the line with us and him, we’re talking all of the time.