Liam Byrne

The prop was forced off with a hamstring problem in the first half of the recent victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

He was subsequently absent for last week’s win against Castleford Tigers, and will now be out for the rest of the campaign.

On Byrne’s injury, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s unlikely he’ll feature again this season.

“You’re looking at eight to 10 weeks. It’s not ideal, but we’ve known for a while now.

"It’s a shame for Liam and it’s a shame for us.