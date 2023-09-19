News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides injury timeframe for Liam Byrne

Wigan Warriors are set to be without Liam Byrne for the remainder of the Super League season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Liam ByrneLiam Byrne
Liam Byrne

The prop was forced off with a hamstring problem in the first half of the recent victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

He was subsequently absent for last week’s win against Castleford Tigers, and will now be out for the rest of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Byrne’s injury, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s unlikely he’ll feature again this season.

“You’re looking at eight to 10 weeks. It’s not ideal, but we’ve known for a while now.

"It’s a shame for Liam and it’s a shame for us.

"You do expect players to miss out at this time of year and that’s why we talk about the full squad."

Related topics:Super LeagueHeadingleyCastleford TigersLeeds Rhinos