Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides injury timeframe for Liam Byrne
Wigan Warriors are set to be without Liam Byrne for the remainder of the Super League season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
The prop was forced off with a hamstring problem in the first half of the recent victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
He was subsequently absent for last week’s win against Castleford Tigers, and will now be out for the rest of the campaign.
On Byrne’s injury, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s unlikely he’ll feature again this season.
“You’re looking at eight to 10 weeks. It’s not ideal, but we’ve known for a while now.
"It’s a shame for Liam and it’s a shame for us.
"You do expect players to miss out at this time of year and that’s why we talk about the full squad."