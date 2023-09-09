Watch more videos on Shots!

The prop went off with a hamstring problem in the early stages of the 50-0 win at Headingley.

Wigan will be hoping it is nothing too serious heading into the final two games of the regular season.

"He’s going to need a scan,” Peet explained.

Liam Byrne

"There’s no point me saying more than that- hopefully it’s positive, fingers crossed.

"Every team will have this in the next few weeks, losing a few players through injuries and suspensions.

"That’s why you have a squad that trains together all year. Our 18 to 21 was very strong today.

"We’ll deal with it. I hope Liam is alright, he’s been playing really well.

"Everyone wants their best front-rowers at the end of the year.”