Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides Liam Byrne update following injury against Leeds Rhinos
The prop went off with a hamstring problem in the early stages of the 50-0 win at Headingley.
Wigan will be hoping it is nothing too serious heading into the final two games of the regular season.
"He’s going to need a scan,” Peet explained.
"There’s no point me saying more than that- hopefully it’s positive, fingers crossed.
"Every team will have this in the next few weeks, losing a few players through injuries and suspensions.
"That’s why you have a squad that trains together all year. Our 18 to 21 was very strong today.
"We’ll deal with it. I hope Liam is alright, he’s been playing really well.
"Everyone wants their best front-rowers at the end of the year.”
Wigan’s next outing comes against Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium on Friday night.