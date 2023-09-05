Watch more videos on Shots!

The prop was absent for the 26-8 victory over Salford Red Devils- as Matty Peet’s side moved top of the Super League table.

Ahead of Saturday’s game at Headingley, the Wigan head coach states his squad is looking healthy.

"Tyler will be in the 21,” he said.

"Everyone is good. Out of the Catalans game into Salford, you’ve got the travel to contend with and a few bangs and bruises, but we seem very healthy now.

"You have to be intelligent about what you do in training but in the games you need to demand 100 percent and nothing less.

"You can increase the amount of recovery for the players in terms of hot and cold therapy, massage, and the attention to detail around the nutrition and hydration.

"As far as game day is concerned, it’s full throttle.”

A number of Wigan’s first team players have picked up minutes with the reserves this season.

Both Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire started for John Winder’s side at the weekend as they beat Leeds 44-24 to go top of the table.

"I’m pleased we’ve got that competition to utilise,” Peet added.

"It’s exactly what it is for.

"As it grows, you’ll see more of that. It’s just common sense.

"There’s only so much you can do in training but players want to play and that was the perfect opportunity.

"We’ve got a good squad, and beyond that we’ve got some good juniors.

"It’s brilliant for a coach to watch a game at the weekend and see lads putting their hands up for the first team.

"It gives us a great opportunity to see them in a Wigan shirt and applying themselves.

"It’s a testing year, so we need every member of the squad- everyone is important.”

Iain Thornley has also featured for the reserves throughout the current campaign, but was not involved at the weekend in the fixture against the Rhinos at Robin Park Arena.

“He suffered a HIA in his last game so it was a delayed return from that,” Peet explained.