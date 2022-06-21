The fullback is out of contract with the club at the end of this season.

Peet states both parties are just honest with each other over the situation.

He said: “We are in constant communication with Bevan.”

Bevan French

“They’re not very complicated discussions, they are just open and honest. We know where his head is at, and he knows where we are at, so we will just continue to talk.

“We will probably sit down again soon and make it a bit more formal.”

Peet also discussed the future of club captain Thomas Leuluai, who is also out of contract at the end of the season and could potentially hang up his boots.

“I don’t try to talk him in and out of it,” he added.

“When you’ve got so much respect for someone, it’s just about having really honest conversations, sometimes over a brew, sometimes at the end of training.