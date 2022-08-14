Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side suffered a 30-12 loss on a humid afternoon at Belle Vue.

Peet states Trinity should be praised for their display, with the Warriors left chasing.

He said: "I thought Wakefield started the better team, and then managed the game really well, dictating the tempo.

Matty Peet

“We never quite put it together for long enough, and they were very good.

“They kicked really well, forced repeats sets, and at times we compounded poor execution of the ball with a bit of ill discipline.

“It was a very different game to the Warrington one. We were chasing the game more and were second best.

"There were a combination of factors, most importantly a pretty determined Wakefield team, who fought their way to victory.

"They should be commended for their determination and intelligence.”

Peet also provided an injury update on Morgan Smithies, who pulled out of the game just before kick off.

"His calf tightened up in the warm-up, so we had to make a late change,” he added.

"I don’t anticipate it being a problem but we decided not to push it. Friday is quite soon so we will see.

"Liam (Farrell) wasn’t quite ready, but he will be back.

"A few things conspired against us today, and that was one of them.

"It’s no excuse but those things can all start to stack up.”

During the early stages of the second half, Patrick Mago was shown a yellow card and sent to the sin bin.

"I’ve not been able to see anything back,” Peet stated.

"I felt it was one of those that wouldn’t have been penalised if the player hadn’t of stayed down.

"It may be when I see it again I’ll think it is a sin bin, but it felt like a reactive one to me.