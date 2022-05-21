His side lost 31-22 at the MKM Stadium, with a couple of defensive errors putting them on the back foot early on in the game.

Despite the result, Peet is still pleased by how hard his team worked against a strong side.

He said: “We will learn lessons. I’m glad we don’t have to talk about our energy or desire, it was a few technical things at the start of the game that hurt us, we came up against a good team. There is plenty to learn from this.

Matty Peet

“Frustration isn’t the overwhelming emotion, I saw some good signs. We were resilient, Hull were the better team at half time, but our response was positive, and we worked our way back into the game.

“They were dominant at the start, we were dominant in the middle, and at the end it didn’t go our way, but our mentality was good.”

Peet says he doesn’t have any suspension or injury concerns heading into next week’s Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield.

“Partington was put on report, but it shouldn’t have even been a penalty,” he added.

“We watched it back and he was the first man in the tackle, so I’m confident about that. I’m more disappointed it was a penalty. I think we’ll be okay.

“Jake (Bibby) had a bit of tightness in the groin, but we think he will be okay as he’s had it before.