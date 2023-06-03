His side were on the end of 46-22 loss at St James’ Park, which is their third defeat in their last four Super League games.

Peet admits the Warriors let themselves down.

"We were particularly poor today in a lot of different areas,” he said.

Matty Peet

"Catalans were excellent, they were clinical and played with a lot of enthusiasm- they’ve got some class players.

"We were beaten to the punch in every area, there’s not too much more to say.

"There’s always lessons, but you can’t just say that when you don’t play well.

"We were poor when doing really simple things.

"Our core skill was poor and some of our defence was subpar.

"We’ve not learnt anything new today, you win the game by kicking well and tackling well- making good decisions; we’ve failed to do that.

"It’s not nice to see your team stood behind the sticks so many times when they work so hard but fail to perform at their best.

"There wasn’t one reason.

"Although Catalans were excellent with the ball, they were better than us in defence as well.

"It’d be harder to name an area where we were good.

"I thought the two young lads Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) stood up well against a good team, and Jake Wardle was excellent, other than that everyone was equally disappointing, including myself.

"It’s just a poor display, we demand that we perform to our standards more next week.

"There’s reasons why we’re not at our best at the moment but we will continue to work hard.

“Today was a big event, the lads are gutted- we let ourselves down.

“It showed an insight of what Catalans are capable of. They very methodical in what they do, and when you allow them to roll down the field and finish their sets, the score racks up quickly.

"It was difficult to watch because you care some much about the players and the supporters.”

In the latter stages of the game, Liam Byrne was taken off for a head assessment.

"It was just a cut,” Peet explained.