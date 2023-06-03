News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the Magic Weekend loss to Catalans Dragons

Matty Peet says Catalans Dragons were better than Wigan Warriors in every area of their Magic Weekend fixture.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 19:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 19:07 BST

His side were on the end of 46-22 loss at St James’ Park, which is their third defeat in their last four Super League games.

Peet admits the Warriors let themselves down.

"We were particularly poor today in a lot of different areas,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Catalans were excellent, they were clinical and played with a lot of enthusiasm- they’ve got some class players.

"We were beaten to the punch in every area, there’s not too much more to say.

"There’s always lessons, but you can’t just say that when you don’t play well.

"We were poor when doing really simple things.

"Our core skill was poor and some of our defence was subpar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve not learnt anything new today, you win the game by kicking well and tackling well- making good decisions; we’ve failed to do that.

"It’s not nice to see your team stood behind the sticks so many times when they work so hard but fail to perform at their best.

"There wasn’t one reason.

"Although Catalans were excellent with the ball, they were better than us in defence as well.

"It’d be harder to name an area where we were good.

"I thought the two young lads Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) stood up well against a good team, and Jake Wardle was excellent, other than that everyone was equally disappointing, including myself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s just a poor display, we demand that we perform to our standards more next week.

"There’s reasons why we’re not at our best at the moment but we will continue to work hard.

“Today was a big event, the lads are gutted- we let ourselves down.

“It showed an insight of what Catalans are capable of. They very methodical in what they do, and when you allow them to roll down the field and finish their sets, the score racks up quickly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was difficult to watch because you care some much about the players and the supporters.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors endure Magic Weekend to forget following heavy defeat to Catalans...

In the latter stages of the game, Liam Byrne was taken off for a head assessment.

"It was just a cut,” Peet explained.

"He’ll just get some stitches, but I think he’s fine.”

Related topics:Catalans DragonsSuper League