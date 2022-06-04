His side put in a dominant second half display to come from behind and claim a 32-12 win at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Peet was happy with the way his team adapted to a few changes to the line-up and the desire they demonstrated to get the two points.

He said: “I was pleased with the performance throughout, I knew there might be a bit of disruption organisation-wise with the changes.

Matty Peet

“I thought in terms of effort and desire, you could see that we were here for the battle, which was always going to be the challenge.

“Once we got to half time and we knew that energy and physicality wasn’t going to be an issue, then we could talk about winning the game.

“After we found our feet and got used to the new combinations, we found we could play with some fluency. It took us a while which is credit to Castleford, they put us in some tough spots.

“I’m really proud of the group and the commitment levels. The lads who had a big effect on the game today are the ones who haven’t been playing consistently.

“I thought Oliver Partington was outstanding. Patrick Mago and Ethan Havard had a big influence on the game. Then the energy Willie Isa and Sam Powell brought was a big difference in the end.

“Liam (Marshall) has had enough press for this week, but I really admire him. I think as well as the flare, the speed and the instinct he’s got, Wigan fans love him because he plays with so much passion for the club.

“I also thought Abbas was good. He played well against Huddersfield a few weeks ago, and he backed it up today with some strong carries as well as scoring a try.”

Peet provided an update on Iain Thornley, after the centre limped off the field in the early stages of the game.

“Iain just said he’s tweaked his knee so he will need a scan,” he added.

“It’s a shame because he can’t catch a break at the moment with injuries. He did his other knee last week, so he came into the game with concerns about that.

“He’s working that hard he will catch a break at some point.”

Meanwhile, Peet also revealed why John Bateman was left out of the side for the game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“We always knew there was a chance Amy his partner could go into labour this weekend, so we just thought we would give John the weekend off to support her and get some good news in the coming days,” he explained.