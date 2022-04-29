His side produced a 40-22 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall going over for two each.

Peet states he was happy with the commitment his side showed in the moments when the game was in the balance.

He said: “We were coming into a very challenging game tonight, and it’s one we overcame. I thought the game at times was in danger of turning in tick and pass, and that’s what we wanted to avoid.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet shared his thoughts after the match

“As soon as it went try, try, I thought the team that wanted to find their shoulders and defend would win it, and that’s how it proved to be.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep it up for the full 80, but when the game was really in the balance, we looked very committed. I don’t want to dwell on the lapses, because I know it was a tough game against a quality team when we are still coming out that Easter period.

“We will become that team who are more clinical in those moments.

“We looked good with ball in hand. The fact that Harry (Smith) and Brad (O’Neill) step into that spine has been the challenge for us in the last few things, trying to find cohesion. We know they can play, but it’s about getting the combinations right.”

Peet was pleased to see both Thornley and Marshall go over for tries, after the pair recently returned after being out due to injury.

“It’s good them confidence wise,” he added.

“After the work they have both done behind the scenes in the last few weeks, it’s sort of a reward for them to post points. Teams talk about Jai (Field) and Bevan (French), but when you’ve got multiple threats it’s hard to defend.

“Iain looked at home in that right centre, and that’s why we signed him.”

Peet also provided an update on why Jai Field was taken off at half time.

“It was always the plan to look after Jai,” he explained.