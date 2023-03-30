News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reveals the reason behind Cade Cust's absence for the game against Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors’ Cade Cust is reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 19:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 19:55 BST

The 24-year-old is not involved in tonight’s game against Leigh, with Jai Field starting in the halves and Bevan French moving to fullback.

Before the match, Matty Peet explained to Sky Sports the reason behind Cust’s absence.

“Cade has been playing through the pain recently, so he is going to be out for a bit of time,” he said.

Cade Cust
“It’s going to be an easy decision to make. Having Bevan at fullback and Jai in the halves has been an option for us to use for a longtime, this time we get it for 80 minutes.

“He’s got a bulging disk in his neck, his scan showed that he had lost a bit of power in it. We will find out if it needs an operation or just rest.”

