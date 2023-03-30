The 24-year-old is not involved in tonight’s game against Leigh, with Jai Field starting in the halves and Bevan French moving to fullback.

Before the match, Matty Peet explained to Sky Sports the reason behind Cust’s absence.

“Cade has been playing through the pain recently, so he is going to be out for a bit of time,” he said.

Cade Cust

“It’s going to be an easy decision to make. Having Bevan at fullback and Jai in the halves has been an option for us to use for a longtime, this time we get it for 80 minutes.