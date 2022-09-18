The Warriors’ season came to an end on Friday night as they were defeated 20-8 by Rohan Smith’s side at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he remains proud of his no matter what, but feels like an opportunity got away from them.

He said: “We’ll give the lads a few days to themselves, getting the recovery right and then we’ll have a catch-up early in the week.

Matty Peet

"There’s no point digging too deep too early with the players, we’ll just reflect on the season in general, it won’t all be defined by this game.

"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, with some real highlights on and off the field, but we had an opportunity against Leeds and it got away from us.

"I love the lads and what they are about, and that’s why I’m disappointed. They gave it their all, and you can’t question anyone’s commitment or desire.

"I’m proud of how they conduct themselves on a day-to-day basis. I’m just as proud of them when we lose as when we win. I’m proud of them as people as the connection they’ve got.”

Despite Peet’s side dominating the opening 40 minutes, the visitors produced a strong defensive effort to keep the score down before turning things around after the break.

Two Rhinos tries and a John Bateman red card within 10 minutes of the restart changed the dynamic of the match, while Bevan French was also forced off injured.

The first try came after 11 minutes, with Liam Marshall producing a superb diving finish in the left corner.

The attack stemmed from some great defensive work by Morgan Smithies, who had reclaimed the ball after chasing down and blocking a Rhinos kick.

After missing the conversion, Smith had the opportunity to make amends with a penalty but couldn’t extend Wigan’s early 4-0 lead.

Following a half of defending their line, Leeds scored their first points of the game five minutes before the break, with Zak Hardaker successfully converting a penalty.

While the Warriors pushed hard throughout the opening 40 minutes, they could only go into half time with a narrow lead.

A worry for Wigan was an injury to French, with the winger clearly struggling to run and requiring treatment.

Despite returning after the break, he only lasted seven minutes before being taken off.

Meanwhile, during that time, the Warriors also fell behind, as the Rhinos claimed their first try of the night through Jarrod O’Connor.

Moments later they had another, with James Bentley finding space to go over on the right side.

Matters got worse for Peet’s side, with John Bateman being shown a red card for a late hit on Aidan Sezer.

Wigan came close to pulling one back, with Marshall being denied by the video ref, who adjudged the winger to have knocked on after a great kick over the top by Smith.

Down the other end, Leeds extended their advantage, with Bentley going over for his second of the evening.