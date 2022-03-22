The head coach also stated the club were appealing the length of Kaide Ellis’ ban, believing a reconsideration needs to take place by the RFL.

Peet’s side welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium this week, with only one absent player from last week set to return to his squad.

He said: “Jake Bibby will come back in for Sam (Halsall), he’s the only one. There won’t be much tinkering with the team at all because it is a must win game for both teams, and both will be trying to get the strongest team out on the field.

Bevan French will not feature in Friday's game

“We are fortunately quite healthy. Bevan is not quite ready, same with Iain but they are working hard. They are closer than they were last week, training hard. Bevan trained with the team today but it won’t be this week.

A hearing over Kaide Ellis’ punishment for his red card against Catalans Dragons will take place this evening, with the club contesting the length of his five match ban.

“We feel it is something that warrants further discussion,” Peet added.

“We understand what he did was unacceptable but we feel the length of the ban needs reconsideration.”

Peet also took the time to praise Jai Field, after he continued his good start to the season.