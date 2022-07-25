The Warriors head into the match on the back of a 42-12 defeat to Leeds Rhinos, and will be looking to bounce back in this week’s game at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he will make a few changes to his side for the visit of the Robins.

He said: “We will freshen things up a little bit and look to give some players an opportunity, so without going into too much detail, we will be giving people a chance who have been working hard in the background.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet says he will freshen up his side

"We will have Patrick Mago back on board, so we are pretty healthy.

"Mike (Cooper) will play too.”

This week the Warriors first team will head down to the Museum of Wigan Life to meet fans for photos and autographs.

The event will also provide supporters with the opportunity to see the Challenge Cup.

"I just think getting amongst the fans and the exhibition in general is a positive for us,” he added.

"Our players can get a sense of the importance of the team to the town and the history of it.