His side take on their biggest rivals on Saturday at St James’ Park, as part of the Magic Weekend.

Peet states having every team in Super League competing in the same venue across two days is a good thing for the competition.

He said: “It’s a great venue, and I love it as a concept. It’s great seeing all of my friends there, and it just shines a light on the sport. There’s a lot of plusses.

Matty Peet

“It makes sense having Wigan playing Saints, it’s never a bad thing. If I wanted to publicise the sport and draw new crowds I’d probably put them together as well.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere, we like the fact that other fans will be there, so it should be electric.

“At the Magic Weekend, and particularly in this game, form and availability of players really count for nothing, as we have learnt throughout the years.

“I don’t read into the previous games in terms of results, but you can look at them and learn. We can also learn lessons from our last couple of performances as well. Both teams will be concentrating on themselves.

“We are evolving as a group and have shown signs of improvement. The chances are we'll dip again, hopefully it won’t be this week, but the season is very much a journey. You just try to be consistent.

“At the moment we are doing alright. We are more resilient and adaptable. We can handle things being thrown at us a little bit more because we’ve been through quite a bit together.

“The table doesn’t come into my thinking this week, there’s loads of reasons for us to want to play well. We just want to progress as a team.

“We want to be better than what we were against Wakefield, and we have to be.

“Whatever happens, it’ll probably be about how the other team responds to it. We’ve got to move on quickly off the back of it. Nothing will be proven this week.

“Both teams will be giving it everything, but I don’t think it will tell us too much about the rest of the season.”

Peet says St Helens have demonstrated their quality this season by the way they have dealt with some of their problems.

“If you look at the fixture list towards the end of the season, anything can happen,” he added.

“You want to perform and get results, but everyone is looking to stay healthy.

“St Helens have certainly not got weaker, they’ve had quite a bit to contend with in terms of injuries, I think they have shown their class by still being at the top, which speaks volumes about the DNA of their squad.

“To lose Lewis Dodd when they did, I think any team would be rattled.

“They’ve had some tests but if anything it has proven why they are up there.