Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side travel to Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon, where a tough test is expected.

Peet states his side will need to be fully focused, and show the same qualities as they did in their recent win over Warrington Wolves.

He said: “It’s going to be unique, it’s always a challenge going to Wakefield. It’s been mentioned before that our results in previous years were not the best.

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will need to be focused against Wakefield Trinity

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve pushed Saints and Catalans close in recent weeks, and were outstanding when they turned Castleford over.

“It shows that they are fighting for their lives, and we can’t be shocked by their commitment to each other.

“We know it will be a tough and intense game. We can’t be caught out by anything. You’ve got to expect anything when you go there, and it will be a challenge for sure.

“We’ve got to be focused and concentrated. If we can bring the best of our performance then we’ve got every chance, but we’re aware it’s tough.

“They’ve got lots of class players as well so it will be game on.

“I had lots of pride watching the Warrington game back. Result and scoreline aside, I just liked some of the signs and the work ethic.

“Even when we went behind you could see the strength of the group was there, and as long as we get that, as a coach you’ve got to be happy.

“We showed a different way to win as well, playing with a bit more patience. The games when we’ve done that, we have looked better at the end of the game.

“Sometimes I think we are in danger of playing our hand too early in games, but I thought we earned the right to play.”

Read more: Matty Peet praises the impact Lee Briers has had at the club and says he will miss him as a friend.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Peet also offered a squad update.

“None of our long term injuries will be available, but Liam Farrell will be back in contention,” he added.

“It’s a bit early to say whether he will play or not but it’s not a serious injury, it’s just a tight calf.

“We will make a call on him closer to the game.