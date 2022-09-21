Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet says keeping Bevan French is a 'major statement' by the club
Matty Peet says Bevan French is loved by everyone at Wigan Warriors.
The winger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, keeping him at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024, with a further two seasons of options available.
Peet believes keeping him is a “major statement” by Wigan.
He said: “We are delighted that Bevan will be at Wigan for at least two more seasons.
“Bevan possesses great talent and provides wonderful entertainment to our supporters.
“First and foremost, he is a pleasure to work with. He works hard to improve and enjoys his rugby league.
“He is loved by everyone at the club, most significantly his teammates. He is a fantastic ambassador for Wigan and for Super League which is a credit to him and his family.
“Thank you to Ian Lenagan and Kris Radlinski for getting the deal done. It is a major statement by our club.”