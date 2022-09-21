The winger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, keeping him at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024, with a further two seasons of options available.

Peet believes keeping him is a “major statement” by Wigan.

He said: “We are delighted that Bevan will be at Wigan for at least two more seasons.

Bevan French has signed a new deal with Wigan Warriors

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bevan possesses great talent and provides wonderful entertainment to our supporters.

“First and foremost, he is a pleasure to work with. He works hard to improve and enjoys his rugby league.

“He is loved by everyone at the club, most significantly his teammates. He is a fantastic ambassador for Wigan and for Super League which is a credit to him and his family.